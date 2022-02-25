You’ll need to be on the lookout for Ashes of War in Elden Ring. These unique items are how you add affinities and unique traits to your weapons, which you’ll want to do if you plan to modify them to your character and give them abilities. There’s the Ash of War: Wild Strikes that you can find in the game if you’re quick. In this guide, we cover how to get the Ash of War: Wild Strikes in Elden Ring and its exact location.

You can find it to the north of the Stormhill Shack site of grace. Head up the pathway, and when you reach the fork in the road, make sure to take the path to the left, towards the castle. Follow this pathway, and you’ll see a sparkling creature on the ground. This creature will have the Ash of War: Wild Strike on it.

Catching the creature can be a challenge. As you enter the area, the castle is guarded by a handful of guards, along with one that is manning a ballista. So you’ll want to make sure you run towards the creature, quickly take it out, and then grab the Ash of War when it drops. So long as you pick it up, you’ll be good to go, and the Ash of War: Wild Strikes will be yours.

The Ash of War: Wild Strikes can be placed on axes, hammers, curved swords, and greatswords. It gives your weapon the ability to use the Wild Strike move and makes your weapon heavy.