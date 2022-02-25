How to get the Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman in Elden Ring

There are plenty of powerful weapons, armor, and talismans scattered around the Lands Between in Elden Ring. For players using a heavy build or a parry build, the Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman is a must have item that will make you a force to be reckoned with. Here is where to find the Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman and what it does.

Where to find the Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman is dropped by the boss enemy within the Deathtouched Catacombs. The catacombs are located just south of the northern coast of Limgrave. To enter the Deathtouched Catacombs, there is a stone staircase that takes you down into the dungeon. The structure is that there is a boss door near the front of the dungeon, but you will need to the fight through the dungeon to unlock it. This dungeon is filled with skeletons, wielding both sword and bows. The skeletons go down quickly, but will revive if you don’t destroy their glowing ribcages on the ground.

After unlocking the door, you will face the Black Knife Assassin boss. This boss starts out with nearly half of his health bar missing, but moves very fast and hits pretty hard. Summoning a spirit to help tank some damage is a great strategy, letting you sneak in some hits while he is distracted. Once defeated, the Black Knife Assassin, he will drop the Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman.

What the Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman

The Assassin’s Crimson Dagger Talisman, which is not a weapon, gives players 85 HP whenever they perform a critical hit. This can occur two ways; by either sneaking up on an enemy and backstabbing them or by breaking their poise and performing a critical hit. While 85 HP does not sound like a ton of health, this can be make or break during instead combat encounters or boss fights. Considering how precious healing and health is in Elden Ring, gaining health from an unlimited source is a big advantage.