How to get the Batmobile in the Minecraft Batman crossover pack

Considering how prevalent both are in popular culture, it’s shocking there hasn’t been a Minecraft and Batman crossover sooner. The popular block-building game has finally brought the streets of Gotham to players, complete with all the villains, heroes, and iconic locations you could ask for. However, none of that means anything if you don’t have a sweet ride to cruise around in and Batman has the sweetest ride of all. For those curious, here is how to get the Batmobile in the Minecraft – Batman crossover DLC pack.

Where is the Batmobile in the Minecraft – Batman crossover pack

Image via Mojang Studios

Batman is no stranger to video games, so this won’t be every player’s first time getting behind the wheel and setting out to clean up the streets of Gotham City. Players can use this tactical assault vehicle to cruise around the city, pick up some of the Dark Knight’s famous allies like Robin, Nightwing, and Batwoman, and face off against the greatest rogue’s gallery in comic book history.

Getting the Batmobile is easier than you’d think in the new Minecraft – Batman DLC. You just need to head down to the Batcave and find Lucious Fox, who has taken up residence in the subterranean chambers of Wayne Manor for this adventure. To his left, you’ll see a large yellow button next to a floating hologram of the Batmobile. Push the button and the Batmobile will spawn on the platform below you. It is as easy as that.

Now that you’ve got Batman’s signature car, it’s time to go out into the city. Simply drive straight ahead and you’ll get to see the Batmobile emerge from behind the waterfall before heading down to Gotham City to clean up the streets and tackle the villains that are running amuck. Or you can just take in the sights of the comic book locations. This is Minecraft, after all; go have fun.