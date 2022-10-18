All playable character skins in the Minecraft Batman crossover pack

The Minecraft and Gotham Knights cross-over pack is available to download right now. The pack includes around 18 new avatar skins based on Batman and the characters from Gotham Knights. The skins are a mixture of superheroes and supervillains, including the Joker, Mr. Freeze, and Harley Quinn. There are over 80 years of Batman stories to draw from, and not every character from the Batman mythos is represented in the cross-over pack. Which characters made it in Minecraft as part of the pack?

Every Batman skin in Minecraft

Batman is one of the biggest superheroes in the world, and his side characters and supervillains are almost equally famous. Gotham Knights is an action video game developed by Warner Bros. Montreal, starring Batman’s most famous allies – Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin. The skins from the pack are based on the characters’ appearances from Gotham Knights. The skins are a mixture of the main playable characters, the side characters, the main villains, and villains that don’t show up in Gotham Knights.

Below are all the Batman characters that we know are in the Minecraft DLC:

Batman

Nightwing

Batgirl

Robin

Batwing

Batwoman

Alfred

The Joker

Harley Quinn

The Penguin

Poison Ivy

Mr. Freeze

Firefly

Clayface

Riddler

Madhatter

There are also several skins based on Batman’s alternate outfits from the comics, like his Red Apokolips armor, Rainbow Batman, and Zur-En-Arrh. At the time of this writing, there doesn’t appear to be a new skin for Red Hood, one of the main characters from Gotham Knights. However, a Red Hood skin could arrive later in a future update.

A new Gotham City map and story mode are also part of the pack. The map includes several locations based on the iconic city from the comics, including Arkham Asylum, as well as the Bat Signal. Players can grapple onto the rooftops of buildings like in Gotham Knights or can drive the Batmobile throughout the streets. In the story mode, Alfred has been kidnapped, and you have to track down every Gotham villain to find him. You can use gadgets like the Batarang to take down the bad guys.