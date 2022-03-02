If you’re a fan of invading other players in Elden Ring, you’ll have to purchase the Festering Bloody Fingers to do this consistently. However, there’s a way around this, and to do it as many times as you want. You can do this through the Bloody Finger key item. However, finding this item can be a challenge and takes some time. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Bloody Finger in Elden Ring.

If you want the Bloody Finger, you’ll need to work your way through the quest for White-Faced Varré. This is the first character you initially meet at the beginning of the game, next to the First Step site of grace. However, they’ll later move, and you can find them at the Rose Church in Liurnia.

Upon finding them there, they will ask your opinion of the Two Fingers after defeating Godrick the Grafted. If your response is negative, they ask if you’d like to join the Blood Order, and if you do, Varré rewards you with several Festering Bloody Fingers. Take the fingers, and use them to invade other players, which means you need to play online.

After you do this three times, return to Varré, and he’ll give you a Lord of Blood Cloth to soak in Maiden’s blood. You can do this by heading to the northwest of the Rose Church to the Four Belfries. There, head to the top tower and open the chest to receive the Imbued Sword Key and use it on the gargoyles at the second-highest tower. Walkthrough the portal, and you’ll have to fight against the Grafted Scion once again. Upon defeating it, you’ll be able to return to the tutorial area, and you can soak the cloth by interacting with the Maiden inside the church.

Now, return to Varré, and he’ll commend you for completing the final test. The last thing to do is offer your finger to Varré, and he will cut it off. After doing so, you’ll receive the Bloody Finger. You can now use it to invade players as many times as you want.