The Blue-footed Booby minion is one of the more adorable companions you can add to your roster in Final Fantasy XIV. A minion will follow you around in the game, giving you a friend to follow in your every step as you progress through your adventure in the game. Finding them can be challenging, depending on their location and where they appear. This guide covers how to get the Blue-footed Booby minion in Final Fantasy XIV.

You can only earn the Blue-footed Booby minion by completing Waterside Exploration quests, specifically the XXVIII. You’ll want to grab these quests on your Retainer and have them set out to complete them. These quests take 18 hours to complete, and after they conclude, your Retainers will return with their rewards. There’s a chance for a Blue-footed Booby to appear, but it won’t always happen.

The alternative to grabbing it from these quests is to buy them from the market board. These minions are tradeable, so you might be able to find one for sale, but you can expect to spend quite a significant amount of Gil based on your data center’s economy. Therefore, we recommend sending your Retainer out on the Waterside Exploration XXVIII quests and checking the market board every so often while you wait.