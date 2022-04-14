How to get the Boreas Whistle and the Boreas mount in Final Fantasy XIV

You can find multiple mounts throughout your time in Final Fantasy XIV. Some appear for limited times during special events, and others are always available, so long as you’re willing to put your skills to the test in dungeons and trials. The Boreas Whistle to summon the Boreas mount is one of them. This guide covers how to get the Boreas Whistle for the Boreas mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

You can only obtain the Boreas Whistle by completing The Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Extreme) trial. You’ll be fighting against Shiva during this battle, and she has the chance to drop this whistle upon successfully completing it. While it may drop, you’ll still need to compete against other players to win the loot roll.

Before completing The Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Extreme), you’ll need to unlock the Hard version of this trial. You can do this through The Instruments of Our Deliverance Main Scenario Quest. After this quest, you’ll be facing off against Shiva in this hard version. Upon successfully completing it, you’ll need need to complete the Let Us Cling Together Main Scenario Quest, unlocking the Drop Dead Shiva side quest, which you can find at The Waking Sands at coordinates (X:6.0, Y:4.9), from Urianger.