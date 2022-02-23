How to get the Cantata-57 in Destiny 2

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes a wide variety of new weapons for guardians to get their hands on. One of these new weapons is the Cantata-57, a 140 round per minute Suros hand-cannon that’s looking like it might be a fantastic choice for both PvP and PvE content. Not only that, but it is an Arc hand-cannon that gives players more choices when it comes to energy 140 round per minute hand-cannons. If you are a fan of the classic Waking Vigil from the Last Wish raid, you probably want to get your hands on this one.

Cantata-57 is a relatively easy weapon to get and can be made even better by using the newly introduced weapon crafting Relic. To start, the Cantata-57 is a world-drop legendary hand-cannon. This means you can get the Cantata-57 by simply completing missions, opening engrams, and looting chests. Once you find the Cantata-57, you will be able to use the weapon and get a feel for it, all while using your newly acquired Deepsight Resonance ability to slowly unlock the weapon in the Relic.

Once you have unlocked the ability to craft the Cantata-57, you will need to find the appropriate resources to shape the weapon. With the introduction of weapon crafting via the Relic, players will have to grind for a variety of new materials such as Resonant Alloy and Neural Element before they can craft their new weapon, so expect to use the base version for a little while.