How to get the Carian Study Hall key in Elden Ring -Carian Inverted Statue￼

Unlocking further access to the Carian Study Hall in Elden Ring is a difficult challenge. You’ll have to go through an in-depth questline with a specific character to work your way through it. Once you’ve done that, the rest of Carian Study Hall will be yours to explore. In this guide, we cover how you can get the Carian Study Hall Key in Elden Ring, also known as the Carian Inverted Statue.

The NPC you need to speak with is Ranni, and you can only find her after you’ve gained access to Caria Manor, reached the top, and made your way over to the Three Sister’s region. From there, head over to Ranni’s Rise, and you can speak with Ranni to learn about her quest. If you choose to enter her service, you’ll unlock the first step of the questline. Now, you’ll need to work with Blaidd the Half-Wolf to discover the location of Nokron, the Lost City.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, you’ll need to find Blaidd in Siofra River Well. You can find this location on the east side of the Mistwoods, and Blaidd will be in the lower areas, over by the Siofra River Bank. Next, Blaidd will tell you he needs assistance from Seluvis, another of Ranni’s companions, which means returning to Three Sisters and speaking with him in the southernmost tower.

There, he’ll ask you to give a potion to Nepheli, an NPC you meet in Stormveil Castle but has made their way to Roundtable Hold. You can offer her the potion, but she’ll refuse and disappear. You can find her later in the Village of the Albinaurics, and you’ll need to defeat the Omenkiller there before she returns to the Roundtable Hold. However, if you speak to her father, Gideon Ofnir, he’ll offer to dispose of the potion instead of giving it to her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Regardless of your decision, when you return to Seluvis, he’ll give you a letter of recommendation to meet with Sellen, whom you can find in Waypoint Ruins. She tells you to defeat Starscourage Radahn. You can choose to search the city of Nokron after this point or reach out to Blaidd and search it with him. Explore the city until you find the Fingerslaying Blade, regardless of your choice. Once you do, return to Ranni and receive the Carian Study Hall key.