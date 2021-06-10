How to get the Chicken Tofu recipe in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s 1.6 update has introduced some new recipes to the game, including the Chicken Tofu recipe. To get this, players will need to help Chef Smiley at the Wangshu Inn and complete a world quest.

First, head to the Wangshu Inn location Genshin Impact. This can be found to the south of Dihua Marsh, between the main part of Mondstadt and Liyue. Go all the way to the top of the building and into the kitchen, then speak with Smiley Yanxiao, the chef.

He will tell you that he is worried that he might lose his job, and he needs to come up with a new dish to impress the owner of the restaurant. Jiangxue, another NPC, is coming for lunch, and the three of you sit down to enjoy a nice meal. Upon hearing about Smiley’s trouble, he recommend and old recipe he got for helping somebody out, and suggests that you cook it as it involves some deft sword skills.

For this recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

Bird Egg x 1

Snapdragon x 1

Bird Eggs can be found in trees all over the map, and are regularly spawning on the roof of building in Mondstadt. Snapdragon can be found in the wild, and will grow on the small islands just to the northeast of the inn, so is very easy to collect for this quest. Bring both items to Smiley to continue the quest.

After that you will have three things that you need to do:

When asked to cut the meat, hit the meat on the table with a sword

When asked to place water in the pot, hit the pot with a Hydro ability

When asked to light the fire, hit the fireplace with a Pyro ability

And that’s it, the dish will be complete. Once the characters are finished speaking, you will be rewarded with the Chicken Tofu recipe and will be able to make it with the following ingredients: