How to get the Chroma Rush Auto Rifle in Destiny 2

The Chroma Rush is an Auto Rifle that was introduced to Destiny 2 with the Season of the Splicer. It is pretty snappy, hitting 720 RPM with solid accuracy up to medium range. It will also be pushed in popularity because season mods can be applied to Auto Rifles this time around, so everyone will be on the hunt for a good one.

In this guide, we will show you where to get the Chroma Rush, the stats, and the possible perks for the weapon.

How to get the Chroma Rush Auto Rifle

The Chroma Rush can be obtained from Umbral Engrams, so first players will need to gather them up. This is as simple as playing the game, as the Umbral Engrams can drop in any activity. After that, players will need to visit the HELM, and the Umbral Recaster. This will allow them to focus the Umbral Engrams to the type they want.

For the Chroma Rush, players will need to turn the Umbral Engram into a Splicer Armory Engram. This can only be done AFTER players have finished the Beneath the Great Machine and handed in the relevant Triumph through the Triumphs tab in the Inventory.

The final piece of the puzzle is Decrypted Data, which players will need to focus their Umbral Engrams this season. Players will need 25 Decrypted Data to focus their normal Umbral Engram into a Splicer Armory Engram.

Chroma Rush Stats

Impact – 18

Recoil – 45

Reload Speed – 52

Range – 32

Handling – 42

Zoom – 16

Inventory Size – 54

Rounds per Minute – 720

Magazine – 51

Aim Assistance – 80

Chroma Rush Potential Perks

Perk 1: Corkscrew Rifling, Arrowhead Brake, Chambered Compensator, Extended Barrel, Fluted Barrel, Full Bore, Hammer-Forged Rifling, Polygonal Rifling, Smallbore

Perk 2: Accurized Rounds, Steady Rounds, Appended Mag, Tactical Mag, Extended Mag, Flared Magwell, Alloy Magazine

Perk 3: Heating Up, Moving Target, Feeding Frenzy, Tunnel Vision, Dynamic Sway Reduction, Subsistence

Perk 4: Thresh, Wellspring, Rampage, Adrenaline Junkie, Tap the Trigger, Kill Clip