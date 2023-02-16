There are several tasks you need to complete while playing in the DMZ mode for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. One mission, Whistleblower, will have you visiting the local town hall and obtaining a particular laptop owned by the governor. You’ll need to find this item at a specific location and make sure you secure it. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the governor’s laptop in the Ashika Island town hall for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the governor’s laptop in Ashika’s Island town hall in DMZ

Although the mission tells you you must visit the Ashika Island town hall, the real goal is inside the City Hall. You can find this on the southwest part of the map, which will be a heavily guarded location. Unfortunately, the lower entrance to this area is blocked, and you need to find a key to gain access to it, and work on this mission. Tracking down the key is not an easy task.

The key to this location will be tough for you to locate. The exact way to open up this location has a decent chance of dropping by taking out a High Value Target, but it is one of the tougher keys to track down. This could take your multiple matches to find it, and the appropriate High Value Target.

The location is full of guards, and several of them have shields protecting them. This could be a difficult fight, but there are multiple rewards for looting this location, such as the laptop. You can move on to the next tasks after you have this in your possesion.