How to get the Claw legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Claw armor is designed for those who want to buff their companions and make them a real part of the team instead of a punching bag that helps you survive. This armor set converts all of your companion’s damage into elemental damage of the type listed on the armor. This can be cryo, poison, fire, etc. Enemies hit by your companion take 20% increased damage of that element type for six seconds after getting hit. Extremely useful for increasing your companion’s damage output and your own. Here is how you can get the Claw legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

All of the legendary armors in Wonderlands are considered to be world drops. This means that you can get them from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources are pretty much anything that can drop loot like bosses, minibosses, Lucky Dice, chests, and even normal enemies. This makes it pretty difficult to obtain a specific legendary armor while progressing through the campaign. Luckily, there is an area that you can farm to get the Claw armor and you don’t need to go that far into the campaign to do it.

To farm the Claw armor, you need to progress far enough through the campaign to reach the Tangledrift area. This is one of the optional areas in the game. Tangledrift can be accessed after you unlock the Nocean section of the Overworld and start the Walk the Stalk side quest. Once you progress through Tangledrift, you will find the Ancient Obelisk near the area of the map called What’s Left of Driftwood. There is a fast travel spot in this area for you to quickly get back to the area in the future. The obelisk in this area will have you fight a bunch of wyverns. You will need to farm the Obsidian Wyvern miniboss here to obtain the Claw armor. Before you farm for this legendary item, you will want to raise your Loot Luck by finding the Lucky Dice around the Wonderlands. If you have progressed far enough into the campaign, you can complete the Shrine of Aaron G to boost your Loot Luck even more.