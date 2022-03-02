How to get the Cleanrot armor set in Elden Ring

Not every player typically goes out of their way to use armor in Elden Ring or in many of the Dark Souls games, either. Although finding a good armor set is helpful, making sure you can equip your character with the best defenses possible is an ideal situation. Some might be seeking out an armor set is the Cleanrot armor set, worn by the Cleanrot Knights in the Swamp of Aeonia. In this guide, we’ll cover how you can go about acquiring these armor pieces and equip them for your character.

You’ll encounter the knights wearing these armor pieces in the Swamp of Aeonia. You can also meet Cleanrot Knights, that are optional bosses in specific locations. However, for the Cleanrot armor set, we’re going to recommend you make your way to the Swamp of Aeonia and run around taking out the Cleanrot knights wandering this region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find them close to the center of the area, near the tree’s base on the east side of the swamp. They will be wandering around, and all you have to do is take them out. Then, they have a chance to drop their armor as loot. To increase your chances of obtaining this armor, we recommend using a Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot. This item increases your chance of item discovery, which should help you in this endeavor.