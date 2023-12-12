How to Get The Clefairy & Teddiursa Squishmallows – Where to Buy Them

The Pokemon Squishmallow line has announced another expansion for players to catch – we mean collect. Clefairy and Teddiursa have both joined the lineup just in time for the holidays, and fans will want to hurry and grab them before they are out of stock.

I have collected many Squishmallows that have turned into a nest on my couch that both my cat and I enjoy. Finding out that I can now get Pokemon versions is sending me over the moon and having me quickly grab my wallet. For anyone just as excited as I am, here is where you can buy them.

Where to Buy Clefairy & Teddiursa Squishmallows

Both Clefairy and Teddiursa are available to purchase on the Pokemon Center website, costing $29.99 each. Seeing these two added to the Pokemon Squishmallow roster along with the fan favorite Pikachu, Snorlax, and Gengar makes me wonder what other Pokemon will get the Squishmallow treatment.

While other Squishmallows are currently out of stock on the official Pokemon website, these two are still available at the time of writing. However, the Pokemon Center seems to be the only place to get Clefairy and Teddiursa for now. It is worth noting that many have also become available at Target several weeks after being released by the Pokemon Center.

For the other Pokemon Squishmallows, another location to check is Amazon. The website currently has almost all of them, except for the newest additions of Clefairy and Teddiursa, for around the same price as MSRP. Some are even on Prime for a short turnaround time.

If you are lucky, you might be able to find some Pokemon Squishmallows at local retail stores like Target. They currently have a Holiday Pikachu – but grab them while you can because they surely won’t last long.

Where to Stay Updated on the Latest News of Pokemon Squishmallows

Fan can stay updated on the lastest Squishmallow news on the official Twitter account.

For those who have given up on Twitter, the next best place is the official Pokemon website, which will have all of the latest Pokemon merchandise news. I plan on keeping an eye on both to see what Pokemon will be chosen next for this collaboration. I’m hoping for Magikarp, as I would buy the biggest version available. Hopefully updates on the next arrivals will come sooner rather than later, giving fans plenty of options leading into 2024.