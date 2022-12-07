The Cloudstrike is an exotic sniper rifle that has been in Destiny 2 since Season 12, following the official release of the Beyond Light expansion. Although the weapon has been available to players for a long time, the catalyst has not yet been available. Things have changed, and you now find it while playing the game, but you’ll want to acquire it by completing specific playlists and activities. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Cloudstrike Catalyst in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Cloudstrike Catalyst in Destiny 2

It all comes down to completing Vanguard Strikes, Gambit matches, or Crucible ones against other Guardians. You’ll want to go through these until the upgrade drops for you, but it might take quite a bit of time for this to happen, and it all comes down to luck. You won’t be able to increase your chances, so you’ll want to include these activities in your regular gameplay loop as you work through the Season of the Seraph and in other encounters.

If you find the Cloudstrike Catalyst, it will increase the Cloudstrike’s handling by 25, and it will provide you with the Triple Tap Perk. If you land precision shots at a rapid pace with the weapon, returning a round to the chamber. This means you will spend less time reloading with your weapon and more time landing headshots and sending lightning bolts down on your enemies when you hit them with precision strikes. However, the only way to unlock the catalyst once you have it is to take out at least 400 enemies with the weapon, so you’ll want to become relatively comfortable with it.