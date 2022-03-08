How to get the Crepus’ Vial talisman in Elden Ring

Talismans are valuable pieces of equipment that add passive buffs to your Elden Ring character. These buffs can range from boosting certain attributes to greatly enhancing your equipment load. By advancing the Volcano Manor questline, you can acquire Crepus’ Vial, which is a talisman that will quiet your footsteps completely, greatly enhancing your sneaking abilities.

To start the Volcano Manor questline, you’ll first have to reach Volcano Manor, which is close to Mount Gelmir. Once inside, speak to Tanith and accept her offer to join forces. She’ll then assign you various bounties. On the second bounty she gives you, you’ll be tasked with hunting down Rileigh the Idle, who can be found in Atlus Plateau.

In this location, you’ll find a red summon sign that will let you invade Rileigh’s world. Interact with it to start a one-on-one fight with him.

Rileigh is a quick fighter, but he’s also perhaps the easiest bounty you’ll take on for Volcano Manor. Try baiting his crossbow attack by creating distance from him, then dodge his projectile, and then hit him with a jumping heavy attack. This method can easily be repeated until he’s dead. Once he’s down, you’ll return to your own world with Crepus’ Vial.