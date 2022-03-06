How to get the Crucible Hornshield in Elden Ring

The Crucible Knights are one of the more difficult enemies that you will come across. Luckily, these enemies disappear once you kill them and don’t reappear, each time giving you a piece of their arsenal. To obtain their shield, you will need to travel deep within the earth. Here is how you get the Crucible Hornshield in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the shield, you first need to gain access to Nokron, Eternal City. This is done by defeating Radahn. Once he is defeated, travel to the area where the star fell and you will be able to use the hole in the ground to access the area. The hold will appear in Mistwood by Fort Haight.

Travel through Nokron, Eternal City until you are past the Mimic Tear boss. Afterward, continue northeast through the area with the Ancestral Spirits. Travel until you find jellyfish enemies and keep going to the cliffside. When you reach the cliff, turn left to find another cliff you can jump down to. Head inside the cave to get access to the Siofra Aqueduct dungeon. You will find the Crucible Knight on a long walkway that you can see shortly after the Site of Grace.