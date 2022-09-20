The Cry Mutiny is a power weapon in Destiny 2, a grenade launcher. For the Season of Plunder, you will need to acquire one to complete your weekly Seasonal Challenges. There are several ways to obtain this weapon, many of which involve naturally playing through the game, and it helps to know the exact location of where they drop. This guide covers how to get the Cry Mutiny in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

Where to find the Cry Mutiny in Destiny 2

The only way you can obtain the Cry Mutiny grenade launcher in Destiny 2 is by speaking with Zavala, Lord Shaxx, or The Drifter. They will have the grenade launcher in their rewards track, and you can unlock it as a reward when you reach rank 16 with any of these characters. This means you will need to complete bounties and their specific activities, such as Vanguard Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit matches. The more you complete, the more ranks you’ll earn with that character.

You’ll receive a notification on your screen when you’ve reached rank 16 with one of these characters. You will then need to make your way to the Tower, and speak with them to receive your reward. You can freely use this weapon in combat, or immediately break it down for resources. Regardless, earning this weapon once with Zavala, Lord Shaxx, or The Drifter will complete the weekly Seasonal Challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re looking for a quicker way to earn a reputation with these characters, queuing up with friends and completing these activities is a good idea. You’ll have a chance to complete them faster and likely do it more effectively than entering a random group.