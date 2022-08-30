What is the Nightfall weapon this week in Destiny 2? – August 30

Each week in Destiny 2, Guardians can test themselves in Nightfall activities. It’s a good way to earn a Pinnacle Gear engram if they can score above 100,000, but the real item everyone is looking to loot is the Nightfall weapon. This is a powerful weapon to add to your arsenal, and if you complete it on harder difficulties, you have a better chance to loot the item, or you can complete the Grandmaster mode for an adept version of the weapon. This guide covers what Nightfall weapon you can earn this week in Destiny 2.

Nightfall weapon for August 30 to September 6

You will be paired with a small fireteam of three Guardians, meaning you will need to work with them to ensure you can complete the challenge in a suitable amount of time. The better your time while defeating multiple enemies, the higher your score at the end of the Nightfall. There is no matchmaking for this game mode, so make sure to bring several allies before you jump into the Nightfall.

This guide covers everything you need to know about this week’s Nightfall and the Nightfall weapon.

Nightfall: Savathûn’s Throne World

Nightfall Weapon: Mindbender’s Ambition

Empath: Enhanced radar and take increased damage from melee

Champions: Barrier and Unstoppable foes, which have been increased

Famine: All ammunition drops are significantly reduced

Shielded Foes: Arc and Solar shields. No Void.

Enfilade: There is more ammunition available for Machine Guns, but less ammunition available for other Power Weapons

Acute Arc Burn: +25% Arc damage health, and +50% Arc damage received

You will want to complete the Nightfall on higher difficulties for a better chance of obtaining the weapon at the end of the encounter.