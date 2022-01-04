You can add several items to your home in Final Fantasy XIV. While many of them will increase the aesthetics of your abode, the Dance Pole might be used for specific homes for those who enjoy dancing. As a result, it’s bound to be a popular item you can grab following the Final Fantasy XIV 6.05 patch. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Dance Pole in Final Fantasy XIV.

To find the Dance Pole, you won’t have to focus on some more complex or time-consuming activities in Final Fantasy XIV. Instead, you’ll be able to earn it by turning in your MGP at The Gold Saucer. You can compete in any party games at the location to earn MGP.

Speak to the Gold Saucer Attendant at coordinates (X:5.2, Y:6.6), and go for the second set of prizes. The Dance Pole will be underneath the Others category.

You only need 2,000 MGP to earn the Dance Pole. For those who want to be creative with the item to place it around their home, we recommend purchasing multiples of this item to add to your location, giving you enough to experiment and see how they fit into your home. We can confirm these items cannot be interacted with, and if you dance near them, your character will not begin dancing on them. They are an aesthetic item and nothing more.