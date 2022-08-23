The Delicate Tomb exotic catalyst in Destiny 2 is a way for you to unlock the hidden potential of your Fusion Rifle. You will acquire this rifle during the Season of Plunder, giving you a chance for you to unleash it against the many pirate crews you encounter during the season. While you’re working your way through these Pirate Lords, make sure to grab the exotic catalyst quest. This guide covers how to get the Delicate Tomb exotic catalyst in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Delicate Tomb exotic catalyst in Destiny 2

The Delicate Tomb exotic catalyst will be available to you as a quest. The quest you will need to find is The Form of the Danger. You can receive this quest by speaking with Banshee-44. You can find them in their usual spot on the Tower, to the right where you spawn into the Courtyard. Speak with them after you have access to the Delicate Tomb exotic Fusion Rifle, and you can grab this quest. There are several steps to this quest, and you will use the Delicate Tomb often to progress through it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you accept the quest, you will have as much time as you want to complete it and unlock the catalyst. We recommend doing this sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the most potential from the Fusion Rifle.

You may want to use it while embarking on Ketchcrash missions, where you will be battling against pirate crews and stealing their loot. It’s also where you’ll be obtaining Map Fragments. These are excellent activities to earn kills with your Delicate Tomb Fusion Rifle and complete the steps in The Form of Danger quest.