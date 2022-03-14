How to get the Devourer’s Scepter in Elden Ring

The Devourer’s Scepter is one of the legendary armaments that you can find throughout the Lands Between. This weapon depicts the world being devoured by a snake and hits extremely hard. Its weapon art, Devourer of Worlds, creates a massive AOE that saps HP from all enemies caught within it. Here is how you can get your hands on the Devourer’s Scepter in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this weapon, you will first need to reach the Crumbling Farum Azula. You are automatically sent there after you defeat the Fire Giant and receive the cutscene at the Forge of the Giants. After you awake in the area, make your way to the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace. This is the Site of Grace that is near the boss arena with the calvary in front of it.

Once you make it to the Site of Grace, run up the stairs to the bridge but turn around and go away from the boss door to the building at the bottom of the bridge. Go through the building, careful to avoid the enemy that is playing dead by the stairs. Go down the ladder and make your way to the tower. Don’t go in the tower. Instead, wait out front and you will be invaded by Recusant Bernahl. Bernahl will be wielding the Devourer’s Scepter. Defeat him and he will drop the weapon for you along with his armor.