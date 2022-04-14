How to get the Diamond Gauntlets legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Be the champion of standing still with the Diamond Gauntlets armor. Take down your foes without needing to dodge their attacks or run around the battlefield. This armor increases your critical hit chance and dark magic efficiency by 50% while you are standing still. This armor also applies that buff to a random elemental damage type that is listed on the armor when you pick it up. Just be careful not to get overwhelmed by enemies. Here is how you can get the Diamond Gauntlets legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This armor, like all the other legendary armors in the game, is considered a world drop. That means that this armor can drop from any notable loot source. Notable loot sources are things like bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and even normal enemies. Pretty much anything that drops loot can drop this item. Unfortunately, that makes finding this specific armor a bit of a hassle. Luckily, you can still farm this item once you reach the end of the game.

After beating the campaign, you gain access to the Chaos Chamber. This randomized dungeon is found inside the castle in Brighthoof and is hosted by the Dragon Lord. There are two ways you can get this armor inside the Chaos Chamber; minibosses and the rabbit statues. You can obtain this armor from any of the minibosses in the Chaos Chamber. To increase your chance of getting this armor, you should do extended runs in the Chaos Chamber. Doing extended runs will also increase the number of crystals you get during your run. You can then spend these crystals on the armor rabbit statue in the loot room at the end. Since there aren’t a ton of legendary armors in the game, your odds of getting the Diamond Gauntlets from the rabbits is much greater than anywhere else.