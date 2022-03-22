How to get the Dragonscale Blade in Elden Ring

The Dragonscale Blade is a magnificent katana that any lightning-focused player should get their hands on. While this blade deals only physical damage, it has a weapon art that is shockingly effective. Its weapon art, Ice Lightning Sword, is a unique skill that brings down a bolt of lightning on your foe that deals both lightning and frost damage. Here is how you can get your hands on the Dragonscale Blade in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this weapon, you will first need to make your way to the Lake of Rot. To reach this area, you will need to get to Nokstella, Eternal City. You will automatically go to this area if you follow Ranni’s questline. You can also get to this area by taking the coffin down the waterfall from the Deeproot Depths. The elevator that will take you down to the Lake of Rot is near the Nokstella, Eternal City Site of Grace. Make sure to bring plenty of Preserving Boluses with you to help protect yourself from the scarlet rot.

When you reach the Lake of Rot, head directly south to the center of the lake to find a Dragonkin Soldier. If you don’t want to fight the Dragonkin Soldier while being surrounded by scarlet rot, run past it to find an obelisk and a pressure plate. Step on the pressure plate to raise four platforms for you to stand on during the fight. Defeating the Dragonkin Soldier is easy, especially if you have a spirit summon that can draw the aggro off of you. Stay behind the Dragonkin Soldier and use jump attacks to easily stagger it. Once it is defeated, you will get the blade.