How to get the dual Sykov Pistols in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Skyov pistol, and the dual Sykov pistols, have been added to Call of Duty: Warzone, and players are learning it is better to have them than to be on the business end of them.

The Sykov, especially the dual pistols, is turning into the new bugbear for the community, as they damage they do is difficult to overcome with any other weapon. The weapons, which many players are calling broken, have been known to rip through entire squads in seconds.

To get the Sykov, players will need to finish a pretty simple challenge. They will need to get 4 kills using pistols in 5 different matches. This can be done in Warzone or the standard multiplayer. It will be much quicker to get the job done in the normal multiplayer mode, due to the fast spawns, smaller maps, and more plentiful engagements with enemies.

Grab any pistol that you feel comfortable with and load into a Hardcore Team Deathmatch to get this one wrapped up in no time. You also need to finish each match, you cannot just get your kills and leave, or the kills will not count toward your progress.

How to get the Dual Sykov Pistols

To get the Dual Sykovs, players will need to get three kills in five different matches using the Mo’Money perk with the Sykov. While the in-game description states you need a different weapon, the player base has already worked out that this must be a typo, so make sure you are using the Sykov.