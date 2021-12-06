How to get the Eat Pizza emote in Final Fantasy XIV

For a limited time, Final Fantasy XIV players have the chance to obtain an exclusive emote called Eat Pizza. It will show your character eating a slice of pizza and the joy of eating it. It’s coming from an exclusive partnership with Grubhub. The emote is extremely limited, though. Here’s what you need to do to add the emote to your collection. The emote is exclusive to anyone in the United States, though.

The timeframe for when the Eat Pizza emote will be available is when the Game Awards show begins on Thursday, December 9, at 7:30 PM ET. When that happens, you’ll need to make an order above $15. After creating your order, you must enter the promo code ENDWALKER before confirming the order. Make sure to complete your order from this link if you’re trying to grab it. The offer needs on December 9 at 11:30 PM ET, so you only have three hours to complete an order.

Only the first 20,000 players will receive free delivery when they make the order, but everyone who makes a purchase during this time gets the Eat Pizza emote. However, you don’t have to watch the show to ensure you receive the emote.

There have been a handful of other Final Fantasy exclusive emotes and rewards through promotions, such as a promotion through Butterfinger at the beginning of 2021.