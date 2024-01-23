How to Get the Emp Stealth Camo in Fortnite

Recommended Videos

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 gets stealthy with the Emp Stealth Camo item. After all, we need to set the stage for the one and only Solid Snake.

With Solid Snake‘s arrival, there were a bunch of cosmetics, skins, and styles that entered Fortnite‘s playground. However, perhaps none is as exciting as the Cardboard Box. But hey, a second best could be the Emp Stealth Camo, sure. This item lets you turn invisible for a limited period of time as long as you’ve got it actively equipped in your inventory, so it’s definitely great for sneaking up on enemies or running away from them. However, it’s an extremely hard-to-find item, and its usage is not super clear. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get and use the Emp Stealth Camo in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Emp Stealth Camo Location in Fortnite

The Emp Stealth Camo doesn’t have a fixed spawn location in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Instead, you’ll have to try your luck opening rare golden and blue chests until you get your own.

I managed to find my first in the now not-covered-in-snow southeast corner of Hazy Hillside. Keep in mind that this is a rare, mythic item, so it might take a while to find your first.

How to Use the Emp Stealth Camo in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortnite‘s Emp Stealth Camo is an electronic device that cloaks you for a limited period of time as long as you don’t unequip it.

The way it works is you press the trigger button to cloak, and after a while, you’ll get a green EMP pulse indicating the Emp Stealth Camo is wearing off. This pulse makes your location extremely easy to detect, so make sure to use this item wisely.

Keep in mind that the cloak immediately deactivates if you switch to another weapon, consumable or throwable in your Hotbar. So no, you can’t cloak and snipe your enemies as you remain invisible. Kojima would be severely disappointed.

The best way to use the Emp Stealth Camo in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is to cloak nearby enemies, position yourself at an advantage, and uncloak by selecting a close-range weapon, like a shotgun or an assault rifle. You could also use it to sneak away from enemies if you’re being cornered.