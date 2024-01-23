How to Unlock the Solid Snake Skin in Fortnite

Recommended Videos

Solid Snake has been sitting there in the Fortnite battle pass for so long that I’d started to think he would never actually come to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has brought a fair share of new content with it: a stealth camo device, cardboard boxes to hide in, and an anvil rocket launcher. All these items being added to the game can only mean one thing — Solid Snake is in, baby. If you’re a fan of the Metal Gear franchise, then you’ve been waiting like a maniac for Solid Snake to come to Fortnite. Now that he’s available, you can unlock and keep him in your locker forever and ever. He comes with his own loading screen, alert emote, and characteristic knife. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock Solid Snake skin in Fortnite.

How to Unlock Solid Snake in Fortnite

To unlock Solid Snake in Fortnite, complete four of the five Solid Snake Quests available:

Break 2 security cameras or turrets

Hide in a Cardboard Box for 10 seconds

Deal 250 damage to opponents within 10 meters

Deal 50 damage to opponents with explosives

Deal 500 damage to opponents with assault rifles

You don’t actually need to complete all five of them. Choose whichever four seem easier to you and get those done to unlock Solid Snake in Fortnite.

How to Complete all Solid Snake Quests in Fortnite

Snake Quest How to Complete Unlock appearance Unlocked Item Break 2 security cameras or turrets Land on one of the named hotspots or a landing spot with a security vault and destroy cameras and security turrets. ! Banner Icon Hide in a Cardboard Box for 10 seconds Look for a Cardboard box inside a golden chest and hide inside it for 10 seconds. Lying in Wait Loading Screen Deal 250 damage to opponents within 10 meters Use a sniper rifle, or any other weapon for that matter, to deal damage from a distance. Stun Knife Pickaxe Deal 50 damage to opponents with explosives Pick up grenades or clusters to deal explosive damage to enemies. Solid Profile Spray Deal 500 damage to opponents with assault rifles Deal damage to enemies using assault rifles. ! Emote

Don’t forget to switch to page 2 and complete an additional set of quests to unlock Solid Snake’s glider and backpack in Fortnite.