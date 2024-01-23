How to Unlock the Solid Snake Skin in Fortnite

It’s time to hide under boxes and become invisible with the one and only — Solid Snake in Fortnite.

Solid Snake Quests Fortnite

Solid Snake has been sitting there in the Fortnite battle pass for so long that I’d started to think he would never actually come to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has brought a fair share of new content with it: a stealth camo device, cardboard boxes to hide in, and an anvil rocket launcher. All these items being added to the game can only mean one thing — Solid Snake is in, baby. If you’re a fan of the Metal Gear franchise, then you’ve been waiting like a maniac for Solid Snake to come to Fortnite. Now that he’s available, you can unlock and keep him in your locker forever and ever. He comes with his own loading screen, alert emote, and characteristic knife. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock Solid Snake skin in Fortnite.

How to Unlock Solid Snake in Fortnite

Unlock Solid Snake Fortnite
To unlock Solid Snake in Fortnite, complete four of the five Solid Snake Quests available:

  • Break 2 security cameras or turrets
  • Hide in a Cardboard Box for 10 seconds
  • Deal 250 damage to opponents within 10 meters
  • Deal 50 damage to opponents with explosives
  • Deal 500 damage to opponents with assault rifles

You don’t actually need to complete all five of them. Choose whichever four seem easier to you and get those done to unlock Solid Snake in Fortnite.

How to Complete all Solid Snake Quests in Fortnite

Get Solid Snake Fortnite
Snake QuestHow to CompleteUnlock appearanceUnlocked Item
Break 2 security cameras or turretsLand on one of the named hotspots or a landing spot with a security vault and destroy cameras and security turrets.! Banner Icon
Hide in a Cardboard Box for 10 secondsLook for a Cardboard box inside a golden chest and hide inside it for 10 seconds.Lying in Wait Loading Screen
Deal 250 damage to opponents within 10 metersUse a sniper rifle, or any other weapon for that matter, to deal damage from a distance.Stun Knife Pickaxe
Deal 50 damage to opponents with explosivesPick up grenades or clusters to deal explosive damage to enemies.Solid Profile Spray
Deal 500 damage to opponents with assault riflesDeal damage to enemies using assault rifles.! Emote

Don’t forget to switch to page 2 and complete an additional set of quests to unlock Solid Snake’s glider and backpack in Fortnite.

