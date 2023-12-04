All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground Weapons & Stats

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 said it’s out with the old and in with the new. The new season has introduced a bunch of new skins, bosses, and even new weapons.

It’s easy to get overly excited about the Grapple Blade, a melee weapon that also lets you traverse the map quickly. I can’t get enough of knocking enemies over with the Ballistic Shield‘s charge, either. And escaping the buzz of Peter Griffin doing the hurt knee emote upon defeat? Impossible. But amongst all the buzz, we’ve forgotten what makes Fortnite, well… Fortnite: its weapons. In this guide, I’ll break down every weapon added in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 and its stats.

Every New Weapon & Stats in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground

Valeria’s Hyper SMG Stats

Given how strong the assault rifles have become in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, I don’t think anyone has time for an SMG. Its only redeeming quality is how surprisingly good at ranged damage it is.

Diamond Heart’s Enforcer AR Stats

The Diamond Heart Enforcer AR, or even its less rare counterparts, are pretty traditional assault rifles. Though there’s definitely room for innovation in the workbench, but it’s still a solid weapon.

Reaper Sniper Stats

Whenever a new sniper hits Fortnite, it’s always chaotic fun. This Sniper can one-shot enemies and fire two shots without reloading, even without mods. It’s capable of annihilating anyone that comes into sight.

Totally Peter’s Ranger Pistol Stats

Pistols don’t get enough love in Fortnite, but the Ranger Pistol is surprisingly strong, especially if it’s Peter‘s mythic. Because weapons now fire continuously, using a pistol is much more smoother in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Peter Griffin’s Hammer Pump Shotgun Stats

The Hammer Pump Shotgun is among the best new weapons in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground. It’s a hard-hitter with ranges, but that can be improved with weapon mods.

Oscar’s Frenzy Auto-Shotgun Stats

The Frenzy Shotgun is a solid second-best to the Pump Shotgun. It’s not bad, but it can’t take the spotlight due to a weaker damage output.

Nisha’s Striker AR Stats

The Striker is my least favorite AR in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, mostly because it takes a lot of effort behind the workbench to get it up and running.

Nemesis AR Stats

The Nemesis is a weapon for gunplay enthusiasts. If you love classic shooters and are head over heels for Fortnite’s recent introduction of weapon mods, then you’ll love the Nemesis AR and its versatility.