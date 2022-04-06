How to get the Envy in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Envy is a legendary sniper rifle you can find hidden within the Wonderlands. What makes this weapon special is the ability it possesses. Whenever you get a critical hit with this weapon, it spawns pools of poison under the enemy you hit. On top of that, it ricochets a bullet into a nearby enemy. The enemy hit by the ricochet will have pools of dark magic spawn under them. Here is how you can get the Envy in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While there are plenty of areas that will drop the legendary sniper rifle, you will have to wait a little while until you can effectively farm for the Envy. You will need to wait until you have access to the Drowned Abyss. This is the section of the game that follows Wargtooth Shallows. Before you can access the area, you will need to complete the Eye of the Deceiver quest so you can cross the invisible bridge.

Once you get into the area, you will need to make your way to the far back of the map. You will find an Ancient Obelisk in the area shown on the map above. This obelisk will have you fight waves of crabs before righting the miniboss, King Q’urub Hullsunder. You can easily complete this obelisk using a fire elemental weapon. For future farming attempts, it is easiest to spawn at the Dry’L’s Gallery fast travel point to reach the obelisk. As always, we recommend you increase your Loot Luck before farming for legendary weapons. This can be done by finding the Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that increases your Loot Luck stat.