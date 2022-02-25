The Erdsteel Dagger in Elden Ring is a useful dagger that you’ll be able to find as you explore the game, and you have to go out of your way to interact with the NPCs to find it. Unlike the other weapons, the Erdsteel Dagger is a reward for completing a quest for an NPC. In this guide, we’ll cover how to get the Erdsteel Dagger in Elden Ring and the quest you need to complete.

You need to grab the quest to receive this quest from Kenneth Haight. You can find them at the north part of Limgrave East, and they will be at the top of a pillar, whom you need to speak with and learn about how barbarians have overtaken his tower. You can find Kenneth at this location, and you can talk with him to accept the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, head south and to the southwest to find the Haight Fort. First, you’ll need to clear out this location of all enemies. Once they have been eliminated, return to Kenneth and report that you’ve completed their task. Kenneth rewards you with the Erdsteel Dagger, which Attributes scales with strength, dexterity, and faith. It also comes with the ability Quickstep.