How to get the Euphonious Kamuy Fife in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV has a lot of unique mounts to collect via many different methods. With every expansion, fans have come to expect a consistent amount of extreme trial bosses that each has a rare chance to drop a mount. These mounts function as a set and are very similar in appearance except for color themes. Completing the set will reward a much more unique and special mount towards the end of the expansion patch cycle. Stormblood introduced the Kamuy wolf mounts, and the fiery Euphonious Kemuy Fife was one of the coolest looking in this set.

Starting March 14, The Hunt for Scripture Moogle Treasure Trove Event will be taking place in Final Fantasy XIV. During the event, players can earn Irregular Tomestones of Scripture by doing various activities in-game. All major starting cities will have an Itinerant Moogle vendor from which they can purchase rewards by exchanging this event currency. The Euphonious Kemuy Fife is one of the rewards, and costs 50 Irregular Tomestones of Scripture to purchase. A full list of the various activities a player can complete to earn the tomestones can be found here.

Previously the only method of obtaining this mount was to defeat the extreme trial version of Suzaku. Players can form groups of up to eight people and farm this boss infinitely for the mount. Since Stormblood is no longer the current expansion, defeating this boss is now much easier if players go in unsynced, and Square Enix has also raised the drop rate since it was current content. There is also an assured way to earn this mount for unlucky players who choose to farm Suzaku. Each time the player defeats her on extreme difficulty, the player will receive a Suzaku Totem. 99 of these totems can be exchanged in either Rhalgr’s Reach or Kugane to directly purchase the Euphonious Kemuy Fife.