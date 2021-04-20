How to get the Exotic Grappler Bow in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

A new Exotic weapon has been added to Fortnite. The Exotic Grappler Bow can now be added to your arsenal if you have enough Gold Bars to pay for it. The Exotic Grappler Bow can be gotten by visiting Lara Croft in Stealthy Stronghold.

Stealthy Stronghold is located to the north of the island, just slightly west of Pleasant Park. Lara can be found hanging out in some ruins there, and speaking with her will give you the option to get the Exotic Grappler Bow for 500 Gold Bars.

The Grappler Bow is pretty self-explanatory. When fully charged and fired, the Bow will latch on to whatever it hits, doing damage and dragging players toward the target. This will work on walls, trees, and even other players.

You can fire a normal shot by release the arrow before it is fully charged, so you can choose to go zooming towards the target or stay at a safer distance. When within range of something that will pull you, the reticle will be blue, but aiming at something outside of the max range of the grapple will cause the reticle to turn red. This lets you know if you are close enough to grapple the target.

This is a great tool for increase maneuverability in a firefight and allows players to rapidly reposition if they need to. It is also a lot of fun to hit another player, grapple to them, then quickly switch to a shotgun for that finishing damage.