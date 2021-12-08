How to get the Fallen Angel Wings in Final Fantasy XIV

You’ll be trying to hunt down numerous mounts, resources, and accessories to unlock your character in Final Fantasy XIV. With the arrival of Endwalker, plenty of items have been added to the game, so long as you’ve purchased the expansion, you can run through the content and find exactly what you’re looking for to add to your character. However, if you’re searching for the Fallen Angel Wings, you’ll need to complete a lot of FATEs to unlock it. In this guide, we will cover what you need to do to get Fallen Angel Wings.

You’ll need to unlock Biocolor Gemstone Vouchers to acquire them. Unfortunately, the only way these unlock is if you’ve maxed out the FATE screen for every zone in Endwalker. So you’ll need to go through all of the FATEs in every zone in Endwalker to unlock the Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers.

After you’ve unlocked the Vouchers, you can then turn in 100 Bicolor Gemstones for a single voucher. For example, the Fallen Angel Wings cost 500 Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers for you to grab from the vendor in Mor Dhona, named Edelina. You can find them at coordinates (X:22.1, Y:4.9). Because of the amount of Bicolor Gemstones it requires to grab this item, you can expect to spend a lot of time playing through the game before you can earn this reward. We highly recommend treating it like a marathon and not a sprint because content like this is designed to take you quite a bit of time.