The Afflicted Monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak are some of the most formidable adversaries you can fight in the game. These are modified versions of creatures you’ve already battled, but they now hit a lot harder, take more damage, and have the chance to hit you with the Blight status effect, which cuts your healing in half. They’re tough monsters, and there are plenty of them for you to battle. This guide covers all Afflicted Monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Every Afflicted Monster in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

You can unlock quests focusing on Afflicted monsters after completing the Sunbreak expansion main story and reach Master Rank 7. After this point, Anomaly Quests become available, and you can gain access to Anomaly Investigations, giving you the chance to face these fearsome monsters. You will need to work through the Master Rank levels to find more Afflicted monsters.

Related: How to get Investigation Coins in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

These are all of the Afflicted Monsters you can fight against in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak:

Aknosom

Alumudron

Anjanath

Arzuros

Aurora Somncanth

Barioth

Barroth

Basarios

Bishaten

Blood Orange Bishaten

Daimyo Hermitaur

Garangolm

Goss Harag

Great Baggi

Great Izuchi

Great Wroggi

Jyuratodus

Khezu

Kulu-Ya-Ku

Lagombi

Magnamalo

Nargacuga

Pukei-Pukei

Rakna-Kadaki

Ratian

Royal Ludroth

Shogun Ceanataur

Somnacanth

Tetranadon

Tobi-Kadachi

Volvidon

You will regularly want to hunt down the Afflicted Monsters in Anomaly quests and investigations to gain materials for your Qurious Armor and Weapon crafting. You can use this feature after you reach maximum rank with a weapon or fully upgrade an armor piece. We recommend doing this before taking on some more brutal Afflicted monsters, especially those in Rank 5 Anomaly quests.