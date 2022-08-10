All Afflicted Monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
These monster have been infected by the Qurio creatures.
The Afflicted Monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak are some of the most formidable adversaries you can fight in the game. These are modified versions of creatures you’ve already battled, but they now hit a lot harder, take more damage, and have the chance to hit you with the Blight status effect, which cuts your healing in half. They’re tough monsters, and there are plenty of them for you to battle. This guide covers all Afflicted Monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
Every Afflicted Monster in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
You can unlock quests focusing on Afflicted monsters after completing the Sunbreak expansion main story and reach Master Rank 7. After this point, Anomaly Quests become available, and you can gain access to Anomaly Investigations, giving you the chance to face these fearsome monsters. You will need to work through the Master Rank levels to find more Afflicted monsters.
These are all of the Afflicted Monsters you can fight against in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak:
- Aknosom
- Alumudron
- Anjanath
- Arzuros
- Aurora Somncanth
- Barioth
- Barroth
- Basarios
- Bishaten
- Blood Orange Bishaten
- Daimyo Hermitaur
- Garangolm
- Goss Harag
- Great Baggi
- Great Izuchi
- Great Wroggi
- Jyuratodus
- Khezu
- Kulu-Ya-Ku
- Lagombi
- Magnamalo
- Nargacuga
- Pukei-Pukei
- Rakna-Kadaki
- Ratian
- Royal Ludroth
- Shogun Ceanataur
- Somnacanth
- Tetranadon
- Tobi-Kadachi
- Volvidon
You will regularly want to hunt down the Afflicted Monsters in Anomaly quests and investigations to gain materials for your Qurious Armor and Weapon crafting. You can use this feature after you reach maximum rank with a weapon or fully upgrade an armor piece. We recommend doing this before taking on some more brutal Afflicted monsters, especially those in Rank 5 Anomaly quests.