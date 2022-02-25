The Flask of Wondrous Physick is a helpful item in Elden Ring. However, you may have only heard about it from the note you receive from the Nomadic Merchant by the Coastal Cave, to the west of The First Step site of grace. The note reads that you can find a Flask of Wondrous Physick by the Third Church of Marika, north of the Mistwood. In this guide, we cover how to get the Flask of Wondrous Physick in Elden Ring.

You will need to head to the east of the original starting location in Limgrave. We recommend starting at the Dragon-Burnt Ruins heading east until reaching the Waypoint Ruins. From there, follow the path north and to the northeast, and when you reach the end of the path, you’ll arrive at the Third Church of Marika.

At this location, next to the site of grace, you’ll be able to interact with a small bowl that will contain the Flask of Wondrous Physick. It’s an item that you can use to mix crystal tears to create physicks. These vials have custom effects that can benefit you in your time in Elden Ring, but you’ll need to find the crystal tears and make the correct combinations.