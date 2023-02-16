How to get the Flirt with Disaster Achievement in WoW: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft’s Love is in the Air event is a fun time to remember all the great character that the game has to offer and show them some admiration. It is also a fantastic time to earn some achievements, or even smack your head against the wall over and over hoping to get that dreaded X-45 Heartbreaker mount. One of the funnier things to do during Love is in the Air is to get the Flirt with Disaster Achievement, which has you do some absurd things to earn the reward. Here’s everything you need to get the Flirt with Disaster Achievement in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight for both Horde and Alliance characters.

Items needed for the Flirt with Disaster Achievement in World of Warcraft

In order to obtain the Flirt with Disaster Achievement, you are going to need to collect a few items first. Here is a shopping list of everything required:

Alcoholic Beverage – This can be any alcoholic beverage in the game, though try to aim for a strong one because it takes less to get smashed.

“Victory” Perfume – This is obtained from the Love is in the Air boss that you can kill daily via queuing for The Crown Chemical Co. in the group finder. You can also purchase it from the event vendor for 1x Love Tokens, the currency obtained during Love is in the Air by partaking in event activities.

Handful of Rose Petals – Purchased from the event vendor for 2x Love Tokens.

Where to find Sraaz or Jeremiah Payson for the Flirt with Disaster Achievement in World of Warcraft

Alliance players should head to Ironforge and look for Sraaz, a male Gnome with green hair that walks in a circle around the Great Forge. Here is what to do once you find him.

Right click your “Victory” Perfume in order to gain the buff for wearing it.

Drink the alcoholic beverages that you purchased until the chat box says you are completely smashed.

Target Srazz and use the Handful of Rose Petals on him.

Perform a /kiss emote while targeting Srazz.

If done correctly you should receive the Flirt with Disaster Achievement.

Horde players should head to the Undercity and look for Jeremiah Payson, a vendor underneath the stairs at the location of the map above. You may need to exit the undercity and talk to Zidormi first to phase into the old Undercity. She can be found just east of the Zeppelin hub in Tirisfal Glades at 69, 63 by a tree. You will know it’s here because she has a bright light shining on her. While Jeremiah can also be found in Orgrimmar, many players report that this version of him does not work for the achievement. Here is what to do once you find him in the Undercity.

Right click your “Victory” Perfume in order to gain the buff for wearing it.

Drink the alcoholic beverages that you purchased until the chat box says you are completely smashed.

Target Jeremiah Payson and use the Handful of Rose Petals on him.

Perform a /kiss emote while targeting Jeremiah Payson.

If done correctly you should receive the Flirt with Disaster Achievement.

With this achievement complete, nothing can stand in your way if you want to continue to pursue the X-45 Heartbreaker mount. Here’s hoping the increased drop chance in Dragonflight is kind to you.