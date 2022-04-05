How to get the Fragment Rain in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Fragment Rain is one of the many legendary weapons you can find scattered across the Wonderlands. This weapon is amazingly good at freezing your enemies and doesn’t freeze them one at a time like normal guns. This weapon’s special ability makes it so the bullet ricochet off enemies and scattered to other enemies in the area, allowing you to freeze multiple targets at one time. Here is how you can get the Fragment Rain in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This gun is a world drop which means that any notable loot source is able to drop it. Notable loot sources include minibosses, bosses, chests, and Lucky Dice. Unfortunately, the drop rate for this particular legendary weapon is pretty low because it is a world drop. If you want the best chance at getting this weapon, you will need to wait until the end of the game.

Once you beat the game, you will unlock the Chaos Chamber. You can access the Chaos Chamber by going inside of Queen Butt Stallion’s castle in Brighthoof. In there, you can interact with the Dragon Lord to start a Chaos Chamber run. The bosses and minibosses of the Chaos Chamber each have the ability to drop the Fragment Rain. You can easily get yourself one by farming the bosses from the encounters. Remember, if you are going to farm for legendary items, to get your Loot Luck stat up first. This can easily be done by gathering Lucky Dice around the world, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, or by gathering gear that increases your Loot Luck. Playing on higher Chaos Levels also increases your chances of getting legendary items.