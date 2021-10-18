How to get the Frank the Rabbit skin in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone

Several upcoming operators skins will be available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone with the launch of The Haunting event. It’s a Halloween celebration, with multiple in-game challenges and maps will be added to the game for a limited time. One of those skins is the Ghostface murderer from the SCREAM movies, and the other is Frank the Rabbit from Donnie Darko. In this guide, we’ll detail what you need to add to your operator skin collection.

Like the Ghostface operator skin, the only way to obtain the Frank the Rabbit operator skin is to purchase it from the COD Store. You can directly do this in the game, and it will require COD points to buy it. This pack will be available on October 24, a different release date from Ghostface.

Upon purchasing the pack, you’ll also receive the Sky is Falling finishing move available to every operator, a weapon charm, a calling card, an emblem, a watch, and three legendary blueprints for a sniper rifle, SMG, and an assault rifle. Each of the weapon blueprints comes with the Purple Electric Tracer Fire. The Frank the Rabbit operator skin will be worn by Baker.

You do not need to complete or finish any of The Haunting challenges are available on October 19. All players will need to wait for the Frank the Rabbit bundle to release on October 24. This will be a limited-time bundle.