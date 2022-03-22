How to get the Frenzied Flame Seal in Elden Ring

If you are going to receive the Frenzied Flame from the Three Fingers, you may as well complete things by using the Frenzied Flame Seal. This seal increases the power of your frenzy flame incantations and causes madness buildup if you strike someone with it. Unfortunately, getting this seal leads to the death of an NPC. Here is how you get the Frenzied Flame Seal in Elden Ring.

Obtaining the Frenzied Flame Seal is as simple as following Hyetta’s questline to the end. Hyetta appears in various areas across Liurnia starting with the Lake-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace. If you want to get the seal, you will need to talk to her at the following locations in the following order.

Lake-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace in south Liurnia just after Stormveil Castle.

Purified Ruins near the lake of Liurnia.

The Gate Town Bridge Site of Grace north of the Purified Ruins.

Bellum Church in northern Liurnia near the East Raya Lucaria Gate Site of Grace.

The Frenzied Flame Proscription Site of Grace deep beneath Leyndell, Capital City.

Each time you speak to Hyetta, she will ask you for a Shabribri Grape. There are a total of three of these in the game. The fourth time you see Hyetta, she will ask you for a Fingerprint Grape. Here are the locations of the grapes to give her.

Just after the Godrick fight in his throne room. At the bottom of the ladder.

In the Purified Ruins. Look for the hole in the ground covered by wooden planks. You can roll into the planks to destroy them and reveal the staircase.

The Revenger’s Shack in western Liurnia. To obtain this Shabribri Grape, you will need to complete Edgar and Irina’s questline in Castle Morne in the Weeping Penninsula.

The Fringerprint Grape is dropped by Festering Fingerprint Vyke when he invades you at the Church of Inhibition.

When you meet Hyetta in the Frenzied Flame Proscription, you will need to receive the Frenzied Flame from the Three Fingers to finish the questline. This is done by walking up to the door at the end of the area with no armor on. You will get a cutscene where you receive the Frenzied Flame. Afterward, talk to Hyetta and touch her eyes when she asks. Talk to her again and she will give a prophecy before dying and dropping the seal.