How to get the Galvanized Mods in Warframe

Galvanized Mods were introduced to Warframe with the Sisters of Parvos update. These mods act as variants of mods that players may already be familiar with, but they give dramatically increased benefits.

The Galvanized Mods can be earned by playing through Arbitrations, one of the tougher endgame activities. To gain access to Arbitrations, you need to have completed all available missions on the Star Chart at least once. The only exceptions to this are the Mutalist Alad V and the Jordas Golem nodes. If you wish to check which nodes you still have to complete, you can do so by speaking to the Arbiters of Hexis on any of the Relays.

The Galvanzied Mods can be purchased from the Arbirations Honors Vendor at the Arbiters of Hexis room on any relay for 20 Vitus Essence.