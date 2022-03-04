How to get the Gelmir Knight armor set in Elden RIng

The Gelmir Knights stalk the lands of Mt. Gelmir and are hard to deal with when you run into one. If you have tried to get their armor but have been unsuccessful, you can get a guaranteed set deep within the earth. You just need to know where to look. Here is where you can get the Gelmir Knight armor set in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this armor set, you first need to make your way north to the Gelmir Hero’s Grave. To reach Mt. Gelmir, you will either need to make your way through the mountains from Liursia or take the Grand Lift of Dectus. Once in the mountains, make your way along the path that goes around the Minor Erdtree to reach the dungeon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Completing this dungeon will take some good timing. You will need to slowly make your way down a ramp, dodging a chariot by ducking into alcoves in the walls. Continue through the dungeon until you reach the second chariot. At this time, you will want to make your way to the bottom of the ramp where there is a left turn and an alcove with a Cemetery Shade hiding in it.

Kill the Cemetery Shade and then run back to where the thin part of the ramp is. Look down to find a platform you can land on. Follow the pathway to where a Bloodhound Knight is. Defeat the Bloodhound Knight and grab the armor.