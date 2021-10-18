How to get the Ghostface skin in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone

Ghostface is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. The skin will be offered to everyone for a limited time, starting on October 19 for The Haunting event. In this guide, we’ll break down how you can add the Ghostface skin to your Call of Duty operators collection.

The Ghostface skin will be available as an exclusive bundle in the Call of Duty store. You’ll have to purchase it after October 19, when the appearance goes live, and you’ll have a limited time before it disappears. We recommend grabbing it the first time you see it go live alongside The Haunting event.

The Ghostface bundle comes with the Violent End finishing move useable for all operators, the Cordless Phone weapon charm, the Scary Hours watch, an animated Emblem and Calling Card, and three Legendary Weapons blueprints. Two of those legendary weapons come with Tracer Fire, and the melee weapon is called Ghost Blade, modeled after Ghostface’s signature knife from the SCREAM movies.

Ghostface will be a standalone operator. You do not need to complete all of The Haunting themed challenges to unlock this bundle. You can purchase it at any time when the Halloween event goes live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone.