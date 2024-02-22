How to Get the Glider Launcher in Sons of the Forest 1.0

Recommended Videos

It must be killing your back to carry a book with a year’s worth of blueprints in Sons of the Forest, but hey, one more blueprint to launch you into the air can’t hurt, right?

You’ve mastered soaring through the skies with a hang glider in Sons of the Forest but if you want to take your aerial adventures to the next level, the Glider Launcher is the answer. With this structure, you can say goodbye to the days of climbing a mountain to get height. Keep one in your base to kick off your exploration. In this guide, I’ll help you snag the Glider Launcher blueprint and craft in Sons of the Forest.

Related: Should You Start A New Game for Sons of the Forest 1.0?

Glider Launcher Blueprint Location in Sons of the Forest 1.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Glider Launchers can be found near the entertainment bunker in the 1.0 version of Sons of the Forest.

Head to the cliff north of the big lake on the west side of the island. There’s a cave nearby, close to the entertainment bunker. Keep an eye on your GPS for an orange blip indicating the cave entrance. You’ll spot a couple of workers hanging around outside, but don’t worry, there are no enemies inside, just a few bodies.

Once you’re near the bunker, watch for the orange blip on your GPS. It’s not your typical cave marker, so look out for something with a stick or similar object inside. As you approach, the blip should become more apparent on your map.

Venture into the cave and keep your eyes peeled for the Glider Launcher blueprint. With the blueprint in hand, head back to your base or crafting area.

How to Craft a Glider Launcher in Sons of the Forest 1.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft the Glider Launcher in Sons of the Forest, you’ll need 14x Sticks, 14x Logs, 4x Turtle Shells, and 4x Wires.

Once crafted, all that’s left to do is to jump on top of the four turtle shells tied together on the end of the launcher to get a nice height boost. Make sure to have the glider equipped to avoid taking fall damage.

Just like with hang gliders, mastering flight with the Glider Launcher takes practice in Sons of the Forest. They do save lots of time since now you don’t need to climb a mountain to gain height to prevent your glider from crashing into the trees. Keep in mind that pressing forward will help you gain speed while pulling back slows you down.

Once again, it’s nice to see how Endnight Games listens to their players’ feedback and implements a highly requested item into the game’s full-release version.