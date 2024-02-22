Sons of the Forest 1.0 Release Date & Platforms

Recommended Videos

Everyone’s favorite survival with mutants, Sons of the Forest, was announced to be getting a full 1.0 release in late 2023. Now, with the release date approaching, it’s time to dive back into this island with cannibals and multi-limbed enemies.

2024 is shaping up to be a great year for survival games, with Nightingale and Palworld, two online survival games, releasing in the first two months. Though Sons of the Forest entered early access last year, Endnight Games has announced the game is cooked enough for a 1.0 release. The full-release promises include an alternative ending, new mutants, and raccoons, among a gazillion crashes and bug improvements. And though the patch notes may answer some questions as to what’s new and what’s been fixed, a few questions remain unanswered, like whether Sons of the Forest be available on Xbox and PlayStation or the specific time in which 1.0 come out. In this guide, I’ll answer all your questions related to the Sons of the Forest 1.0 release.

When Does Sons of the Forest 1.0 Release?

Image via Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest 1.0 comes out on February 22, 2024, at 10 am Pacific Time. If you’re reading this, the game is already out; go enjoy it.

There has been some confusion with the game’s release date due to a bug in the game indicating that it would be unlocked hours after the announced date, but, as confirmed by Endnight Games on their X account, Sons of the Forest 1.0 unlocks at 10 am Pacific Time on February 22, and not on February 23.

If the game isn’t updating for you, try restarting Steam to prompt the game’s update to start downloading. The update weighs roughly 20 GB, so it shouldn’t take long to download.

Will Sons of the Forest 1.0 Be Available on Consoles?

Image via Endnight Games

At the moment, Sons of the Forest 1.0 isn’t available on any console. Sons of the Forest remains a PC exclusive as it enters its full-release era.

Endnight Games revealed during an interview that this decision was made to speed up the release of the 1.0 version on PC. Though there are plans to port this game to the console, there is no specific confirmation or date for a Sons of the Forest port for either PlayStation or Xbox, let alone for the Switch.

Because the full release version has been delayed a few times, Endnight Games has decided to “announce things now when they are close to complete.” This approach reduces expectations and allows the team to work at their own pace. Fans of the original The Forest game had to wait three years to enjoy the OG mutant survival game on consoles, so we might see a similar scenario unfold for Sons of the Forest.