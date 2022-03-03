How to get the Godskin Apostle armor set in Elden Ring

The Godskin Apostle armor set is one of the more difficult armor sets to find because it is given by a specific enemy in a specific area. Defeating the enemy is extremely hard as well because nearly every attack has the capability to one-shot you if you aren’t careful. Here is how you get the Godskin Apostle armor set in Elden Ring.

To obtain the armor set, you first need to gain access to the Divine Tower of Caelid. This part is relatively simple. The tower is located in the northern part of Caelid and is right off the main path where the map is. You will need to climb to the top of the tower. The path is pretty simple but to get onto the tower, you will want to use Torrent to get onto the large root protruding from the ground and then double jump over to a ledge with an enemy on it. From there, follow the ledges and ladders until you get in and rest at the Site of Grace inside.

The next part is a little more difficult but still straightforward. You need to navigate your way down the tower. This involves a series of falls that you can easily see from one ledge to the next until you reach the bottom of the tower. At the bottom, there is another Site of Grace. Once you reach the bottom, you will need to contend with the Godskin Apostle boss. You may have fought him previously at the Windmill Village. If so, you should know his moveset. After the fight is over, you will receive the armor set.