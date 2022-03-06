How to get the Godslayer’s Seal in Elden Ring

You can find all sorts of weapons in Elden Ring, and the Godslayer’s Seal is one of them. Trapped within Stormveil Castle, you will find this odd armament. Here’s exactly where to get it.

First, you’ll want to spawn to the Liftside Chamber site of grace within Stormveil Castle. The castle is located to the northwest of Limgrave, and to reach the Godslayer’s Seal, you’ll need to defeat Margit, the Fell Omen, and gain a Stonesword Key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re at the site of grace, don’t go up the elevator. Instead, go back outside where a sea of soldiers are waiting to defeat you directly in front. You can make your way through from behind their forces or run as fast as you can and dodge incoming attacks. Go to the right-hand side, nearby some trees, you’ll find a hallway that leads to a staircase going down. A few soldiers will likely follow you inside if you decide to run, so make sure you dispatch them before you proceed down the stairs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the bottom of the staircase is a room with about four to five rats. Be careful of them ganging up on you and back out to the narrow stairway to take them out one by one. When that’s done, you’ll see a doorway covered in fog. This is where the Godslayer’s Seal is. On the left of the fog, you’ll notice a place you can put the Stonesword Key in.

The fog will disappear, and the Godslayer’s Seal is inside the left treasure chest. You’ll also find a Godskin Prayerbook on the right. When you use the Godslayer’s Seal, its passive ability will boost your godslayer incantations. You’ll also need 27 Faith to use it properly.