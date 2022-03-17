How to get the Gravekeeper Cloak in Elden Ring

The Duelists in the Lands Between aren’t necessarily known for wearing protective garb on their torsos. In fact, many of the Duelists you come across are bare-chested and wildly swinging hammers. Occasionally, you will find a Duelist who rocks a cloak before they let it fall off of them and float away in the wind. You too can rock the same cloak if you know where to look. Here is how you can get your hands on the Gravekeeper Cloak in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this cloak, you will first need to gain access to the capital city in Altus Plateau. To gain access, you will need to obtain two Great Runes. There are three bosses that carry Great Runes that you can fight before reaching the capital city; Rykard, Godrick, and Radahn. Once you defeat at least two of these bosses, make your way to the city and defeat the Draconic Tree Sentinel that waits out front of the ramparts.

Now that you have access to the city, progress through the area until you reach the main road that runs through the center of it. There is an Erdtree Avatar that spawns on this street. Progress further and make your way to the dragon. Climb the dragon’s wing to reach the West Capital Ramparts Site of Grace. From here, make your way to the large coliseum on the nearby hill past the gargoyle and tree roots. On the hill leading up to the coliseum, you will fight two Duelists. Defeating them will get you the cloak.