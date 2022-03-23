How to get the Great Club in Elden Ring

A powerful weapon that has appeared in many of the Soulsbourne games, the Great Club is wielded by those with immense strength. In fact, this weapon requires you to have 35 strength to wield it. If you can wield it, you will be able to inflict a ton of damage on your opponents. The weapon art that this weapon comes with is called Golden Land. With it, you trust the weapon into the ground and create a blast of sacred energy that coalesces into golden darts. Here is how you get your hands on the Great Club in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the Great Club, you will need to make your way to Altus Plateau. To reach this area, you will need to perform one of two tasks. First, you can collect the two halves of the Dectus Medallion from Fort Faroth and Fort Haight. Afterward, you can take the Grand Lift of Dectus up to the plateau from the northern part of Liurnia. Second, you can venture through the dungeons that connect northern Liurnia to the Altus Plateau. We recommend taking the lift if you are under-leveled since it is easier.

Once you get to Altus Plateau, head north from the Grand Lift or northeast from the area you come up from the dungeons. Follow the road north that leads to the Shaded Castle. On the left, you will see a tunnel that is blocked by a fog wall. You will need to place two Swordstone Keys in the imp statue next to the tunnel entrance to gain access. This will allow you to enter the Old Altus Tunnel. Make your way through to the boss of the dungeon, the Stonedigger Troll. You may have faced one of these behemoths before, so you should know they are relatively easy to defeat. Once you defeat the boss, you will get the Great Club.